Project: Start is Connecting Refugees in Vickery Meadow with the Resources they need to find stability
An estimated 30,000 refugees live within a 3 mile stretch in North Dallas called Vickery Meadow. With over 30 different languages spoken, their needs are as diverse as the community itself.
Project: Start
Refugee Resource Center
7222 Fair Oaks Ave, apt 1417
Dallas, TX 75070
While much is being done to help these refugees in Vickery Meadow, many do not know what resources are available or how to access them. Language barriers, culture norms and transportation (just to name a few) can be significant obstacles to finding help. Numerous organizations, ministries and agencies are doing great work in the community, but many times refugees do not know where to start to access these resources.
We are bridging the gap with Project: Start. Our location in Vickery Meadow is easily accessible to refugees. They can come, explain their needs and receive the information they need regarding assistance for their specific situation.
News coverage
Project: Start Helps Kenyan Church Expand Capacity For Refugee Ministry View story...
July 17, 2017 | txb.life
North Texans discuss helping refugees in Trump era View story...
February 15, 2017 | Fox4News.com
In a refugee-dense Dallas neighborhood, newcomers say they came for peace as fears grow about ban View story...
January 27, 2017 | dallasnews.com
Welcoming and building relationships with refugees in your own neighborhood
From a simple gesture of hospitality to a life-long friendship, there are countless ways to embrace and engage the new reality of nations coming to our doorsteps and refugee families living in our neighborhoods. Some of the of the most rewarding ways for anyone to welcome and build relationships with refugees involve passing on work experiences, life wisdom and language skills to others.
Everyone has something to share, and these ideas can help get you started.
Mentor. Use your own professional or personal experiences to guide a child, young adult or peer. Example: help with a resume, introduce a professional contact, assist with finding a licensing certification option.
Volunteer. Put skills to use while giving back to your community. Example: sign up to work with a local agency, non-profit or church that works with refugees. You can help by driving someone to their appointment, fill out their immigration forms, deliver your unneeded household items to the needy family or help with other tasks at home, such as paying bills or help children with their homework.
Teach. Impart your expertise via formal or informal education and tutoring opportunities. Example: become an ESL teacher, prepare a seminar to explain to refugees the basics of financial education in the United States or how educational system works and options available to children and adults to pursue post-secondary degrees or professional training.
Speak. Sign up for refugee advocacy speaking engagements, as well as storytelling events. Example: churches, community centers, schools and colleges welcome speakers to advocate and provide objective and non-partisan information on refugee issues.
Write. Pen an article, op-ed or even a book to engage refugee issues of our days and lessons learned. Example: start with your personal experience of welcoming and working with refugees and submit a column to your local newspaper.
Create. Pick a medium and use art to express yourself while involving refugees to contribute or contrast your perspective. Example: children, moms and adults would be excited to join you to paint, draw, sculpt, play music, dance or make crafts. Let your creative juices flow!
Have a question about what we do or why we do it? Please contact Leonid Regheta.
Leonid Regheta, Director
projectstart@texasbaptists.org
(817) 773-1097